Millville (2-0) at Shawnee (1-0)

The Millville and Shawnee high school football teams will meet Friday night for what is probably the first of games between the schools this season.

The South Jersey Group IV contenders kickoff at 7 p.m. at Shawnee in a West Jersey Football League American Division matchup. Millville (2-0) is ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11. Shawnee (1-0) is ranked No. 7.

These teams have met in the South Jersey Group IV semifinals two of the past three years.

Shawnee beat Millville 27-18 in a 2019 and 28-26 in 2018. With the talent on both teams, another playoff meeting later this season is a good bet, but first comes Friday night’s matchup.

Senior running back LeQuint Allen sparks Millville this season. He has rushed for 236 yards and two TDs. Senior quarterback Nate Robbins has thrown for 290 yards and two TDs. Freshman wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks has scored three TDs and is averaging 38.6 yards per catch.

Meanwhile, Shawnee quarterback Matt Welsey, a four-year starter, threw for 138 yards and ran for 100 and three TDs in the Renegades season-opening 38-0 win over Kingsway Regional.

What follows is a preview of games involving teams from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties as the West Jersey Football League begins divisions play this week.

