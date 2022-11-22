Millville (10-2) at Vineland (3-8)

10:30 a.m. Thursday
This is the 151st meeting between these rivals. They first met in 1894 and Vineland leads the series 67-64-19.
Millville will play Northern Highlands for the state Group IV title 6 p.m. Saturday Dec. 3 at Rutgers University. Millville quarterback Jacob Zamot has thrown for 2,697 yards. Junior running back Na’eem Sharp has rushed for 1,099 yards. Senior linebacker Solomon Massey-Kent sparks the Millville defense with 80 tackles.
Vineland sophomore quarterback Daniel Russo has thrown for 831 yards and 10 TDs and rushed for 1.045 yards and nine scores. Sophomore linebacker Noah Cruz leads the Fighting Clan defense with 59 tackles.