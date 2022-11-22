 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Millville (10-2) at Vineland (3-8)

  • 0

10:30 a.m. Thursday

This is the 151st meeting between these rivals. They first met in 1894 and Vineland leads the series 67-64-19.

Millville will play Northern Highlands for the state Group IV title 6 p.m. Saturday Dec. 3 at Rutgers University. Millville quarterback Jacob Zamot has thrown for 2,697 yards. Junior running back Na’eem Sharp has rushed for 1,099 yards. Senior linebacker Solomon Massey-Kent sparks the Millville defense with 80 tackles.

Vineland sophomore quarterback Daniel Russo has thrown for 831 yards and 10 TDs and rushed for 1.045 yards and nine scores. Sophomore linebacker Noah Cruz leads the Fighting Clan defense with 59 tackles.

Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News