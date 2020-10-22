Millville (1-2) at Ocean City (3-0)

Game of the week
Who: Millville (1-2) vs. Ocean City (3-0)
When/where: 6 p.m. Friday at Ocean City
Why this game is important: Ocean City is ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11 and faces its toughest test of the season. Few teams in the state have played as tough a schedule as Millville. The Thunderbolts upset St. Augustine Prep 22-21 two weeks ago.
Key players:
Millville: Nate Robbins, QB, 45 of 85 for 467 yards; LeQuint Allen, RB; Davonte White, WR, seven catches for 93 yards and two TDs; Ocean City: Joe Repetti, QB, seven TD passes; Jake Inserra, RB/LB, 25 tackles; Jake Schneider, WR/DB, 11 catches for 188 yards; Brad Jamison, TE/LB; Michael Rhodes, DL.
