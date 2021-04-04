Military sea mine washes up on Florida beach

Orange cones lined the sand at Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, marking off a section of beach closed for several hours Sunday after a deputy on patrol found that a “possible explosive training device” had washed ashore, the sheriff’s office said. No evacuations were ordered in the area, near the 4600 block of Elmar Drive, where a small section of the beach had temporarily been closed, said spokesman Carey Codd.
The Broward Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad arrived at the beach at about 2:30 a.m. to examine the device, which turned out to be a sea mine, according to the sheriff’s office. The word “inert” was painted on its side. Deputies and the bomb squad secured the area until United States Air Force personnel arrived and inspected the mine. By 10:45 a.m., the mine was removed, turned over to the Air Force and the beach was reopened.
Soldier says she was sexually assaulted at Fort Sill, Army says: Soldiers at Fort Sill in Oklahoma have been suspended from duty pending the outcome of an investigation into a female soldier’s allegations that she was sexually assaulted, the Army post’s commanding general said.
Late last month, the soldier who was training at the post “reported that she was the victim of sexual assault involving Fort Sill cadre members,” Maj. Gen. Ken Kamper said in a statement Thursday. The woman made a formal complaint on March 27, but it is unclear when the alleged assault took place. Kamper also didn’t say how many people are alleged to have been involved, only referring to them as members of a cadre. He said they were “suspended from their normal duties, removed from any trainee environment and are all presumed innocent pending a full and thorough investigation.”
Kamper said the assault was “immediately reported to law enforcement” and is being investigated by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command.
Early polls suggest Bulgarian leader’s party will win vote: The center-right GERB party led by Bulgaria’s prime minister appeared to be the likely winner Sunday of the country’s parliamentary election after several exit polls showed it placing first in a fractured political landscape. The parliamentary election was widely seen as a referendum on the country’s long-time leader, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, after months of anti-government protests and amid a surge in coronavirus infections. About 6.7 million eligible voters were electing 240 lawmakers.
Four exit polls gave the GERB party around 25% of the vote. The polls placed the opposition Socialist Party second with some 17%, slightly ahead of the new party “There is such a nation” led by prominent TV entertainer Slavi Trifonov.
Borissov, 61, who has led the populist GERB party since its founding in 2006, has ruled Bulgaria with an iron grip for most of the last 11 years. “I have always taken into account what the people decide. ... Let the elections be honest,” Borissov was quoted as saying after he cast his ballot without reporters present due to pandemic restrictions. It could take days before the final official results are announced.
Kosovo gets new president, its second female leader: Lawmakers in Kosovo elected and swore in a new president Sunday for a five-year term, the Balkan nation’s second female leader in the post-war period. The 120-seat parliament, which convened in an extraordinary session for two days, gave 71 votes for Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu, the former parliament speaker, in the third round of voting, while 11 votes were invalid. Two opposition parties and the ethnic Serb minority party boycotted the voting.
In November, the 38-year-old Osmani-Sadriu temporarily replaced former President Hashim Thaci, a guerrilla leader during Kosovo’s war for independence from Serbia in the late 1990s, who resigned after facing charges for war crimes and crimes against humanity at a special court based in The Hague. Osmani-Sadriu, post-war Kosovo’s seventh president and its second female one, had the backing of the left-wing Self-Determination Movement, or Vetevendosje!, which won Kosovo’s Feb. 14 early election in a landslide. The party now holds the three top posts: the president, the speaker and the prime minister.
Osmani-Sadriu was the top vote-getter in that election. As president, she will have largely a ceremonial post as the head of state. But she also has a leading position in foreign policy and is the commander of the armed forces.
3 people shot in Chicago’s downtown area in about 24 hours: An 18-year-old critically wounded Sunday morning was the third person to be shot during separate attacks in Chicago’s downtown area in the course of little more than 24 hours Easter weekend, according to Chicago police. Officers were called to the first block of East Lower Wacker Drive in what’s known as the “Loop” about 7:10 a.m. Sunday, according to an online statement from police. The man had been driving with his girlfriend. A shooter or shooters opened fire, shooting toward the couple and striking the man in the neck, police said. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
The shooting was the second on Lower Wacker Drive this weekend. In the earlier shooting, officers responded to a report that a 29-year-old man had been traveling in a vehicle as a passenger, when someone shot at him multiple times, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the right knee, officials said.
A third person was shot in the nearby South Loop earlier Sunday. Police said an armed robber who was in the process of trying to hold up someone accidentally shot himself during the commission of the crime. The man was treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, officials said. No arrests had been made in any of the attacks.
China intends to occupy more disputed areas, Philippines says: The presence of China’s “maritime militia” near a South China Sea reef shows Beijing’s intent to occupy more disputed areas, Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said in a statement on Sunday. China has “done this before” in other contested areas like Scarborough Shoal and is “brazenly violating Philippine sovereignty,” Lorenzana said. He was reacting to a statement from China’s embassy in Manila on Saturday, which described waters around the Whitsun Reef — where hundreds of Chinese vessels were spotted early last month — as “traditional fishing grounds” and “part of China’s Nansha Islands.”
Lorenzana’s remarks signal a tougher stance from the Philippines government. It had initially issued a formal diplomatic protest to China over the matter, saying that the ships’ presence raised concerns on overfishing and safety of navigation. In a separate statement on Saturday, Lorenzana also refuted China’s earlier response that those vessels were sheltering from the wind, saying the the weather in the area has been good.