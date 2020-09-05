Eagles Football

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders in action during an NFL football practice, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, Pool)

Miles Sanders

The second-year running back seems poised to play a huge part of the Eagles offense. Sanders was slowed by a hamstring injury in trai8nign camp. Sanders rushed 179 times for 817 yards and caught 50 passes for 509 yards last season.

