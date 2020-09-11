Eagles Football

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders in action during an NFL football practice, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, Pool)

 

MILES SANDERS

The Eagles second-year running back is supposed to be the Eagles main ball carrier this season. But he’s been limited in practice all week by a sore hamstring.

