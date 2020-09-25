MILES SANDERS
The Eagles running back missed the opener against Washington with a hamstring energy but has a strong season debut against the rams last Sunday. Sanders rushed 20 times for 95 yards and also caught three passes for 36 yards. The Bengals defense gave up an average of 185 yards on the ground in the first two weeks.
