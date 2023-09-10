The senior wide receiver/defensive back caught a 9-yard TD pass with 34 seconds left to propel the Panthers to a 24-22 win over Glassboro. Zarfati caught six passes for 105 yards and two TDs in the win. He also completed a pass for 55 yards. Middle Township (3-0) hosts Clayton (3-0) 6 p.m. Friday.
