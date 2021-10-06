 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mike Trout
0 comments

Mike Trout

Mike Trout photo for B3 for Wednesday, Sept. 15 (copy)

Major-league team: Los Angeles Angels

Position: Centerfield

Years: 11

2021 stats: 36 games, .333 average, 23 runs, eight doubles, a triple, eight homers, 18 RBIs with the Angels.

Career stats: (Majors) 1,288 games, .305 average, 967 runs, 268 doubles, 49 triples, 310 homers, 816 RBIs; (Minors) 290 games, .341 average, 244 runs, 58 doubles, 35 triples, 23 homers, 134 RBIs.

High school: Millville

Just the facts: Trout was selected 25th overall in the 2009 draft. He is a three-time American League MVP, nine-time All-Star, eight-time Silver Slugger winner and 2010 AL Rookie of the Year. Trout was placed on the injured list May 18 with a right calf strain that wound up keeping him out for the rest of the season.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News