Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Ange…
High school: Millville
Organization: Los Angeles Angels
Who he played for: Angels (MLB)
Major league stats: 119 games, .283 average (124 for 438), 28 doubles, two triples, 40 home run, 80 RBIs, 85 runs.
Season highlight: With one swing in the last game of the season, the 31-year-old three-time AL MVP hit his 40th homer of the year, the 350th of his career and the longest homer in team history (490 feet) since Statcast debuted in 2015.
