Mike Trout

Tigers Angels Baseball (copy)

Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout watches a solo home run against the Detroit Tigers during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

High school: Millville

Organization: Los Angeles Angels

Who he played for: Angels (MLB)

Major league stats: 119 games, .283 average (124 for 438), 28 doubles, two triples, 40 home run, 80 RBIs, 85 runs.

Season highlight: With one swing in the last game of the season, the 31-year-old three-time AL MVP hit his 40th homer of the year, the 350th of his career and the longest homer in team history (490 feet) since Statcast debuted in 2015.

