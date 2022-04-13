Mike Trout

Major-league team: Los Angeles Angels
Position: Centerfield
High school: Millville
Season: 12th
2021 stats: 36 games, .333 average, 23 runs, eight doubles, a triple, eight homers, 18 RBIs with the Angels.
Career stats: (Majors) 1,288 games, .305 average, 967 runs, 268 doubles, 49 triples, 310 homers, 816 RBIs; (Minors) 290 games, .341 average, 244 runs, 58 doubles, 35 triples, 23 homers, 134 RBIs.
Just the facts: Trout was selected 25th overall in the 2009 draft. He is a three-time American League MVP, nine-time All-Star, eight-time Silver Slugger winner and 2010 AL Rookie of the Year. Trout was placed on the injured list May 18 with a right calf strain that wound up keeping him out for the rest of the season.
