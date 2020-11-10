Mike Tourigian was on the first line of defense from a Soviet attack

While helping defend the nation from a potential Soviet threat aboard the USS Investigator, Mike Tourigian remembers playing basketball to pass the time.
“The duty was very boring, but luckily we had a basketball court on the ship,” Tourigian, 80, said, “so we could entertain ourselves.”
From 1959 to 1961, the Atlantic City native was stationed as a deck aide and then a storekeeper on the ship. As an aide, he stood watch on the ship for any signs of Soviet aircraft entering U.S. airspace. As a storekeeper, he was responsible for typing out food menus and managing inventory.
The USS Investigator, a Guardian-class radar picket ship, was one of 16 boats tasked with traveling out to sea and setting up a perimeter along the East and West coasts. As radar technology was not as sophisticated as it is today, the ships were the first line of defense to spot and report any Soviet presence so that proper countermeasures could be deployed as soon as possible.
With tensions rising between the U.S., Soviet Union and Cuba, eventually leading to the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, Tourigian said the threat of an attack was never in doubt.
“It was very real,” he said of the potential threat. “All we had was 200-350 guns on the whole ship. Anybody could take us out pretty quickly if they really wanted to, but luckily we didn’t and luckily the Russians backed down and took their missiles out of Cuba.”
The people aboard thankfully had a lot of time on their hands as a result of a conflict never arising. In addition to basketball on the ship, which included a ship tournament that Tourigian’s team won, there were also “Monte Carlo” nights. During these nights, the crew made fake money to play various table games as if they were at a casino.
Tourigian graduated from Atlantic City High School in 1958. He was recruited by the Navy while still in high school, and actually became a member of the Navy Reserve at 17. Two years later, he was on the USS Investigator.
When his time out at sea came to an end at age 21, he came back home and served as a delivery driver for Abbotts Dairy. During that time, he took up professional hydroplane racing and competed all over the country. It was through his racing career that he met his wife.
“My wife worked for this friend (of mine) in Atlantic City in a clothing factory where they made uniforms for the military,” Tourigian said. “He introduced me to my wife, we dated about a year-and-a-half (to) two years, and got married. But I told her that there was no way that I was going to quit boat racing because I’m getting married. That was the stipulation of marriage. So she had to agree to that because I wasn’t going to stop. I enjoyed it too much even though it was very dangerous.”
With the days of naval basketball games and hydroplane racing behind him, Tourigian said his greatest joy now is seeing his grandchildren grow up. Originally joining the Navy in hopes of one day being stationed on a destroyer, he was still honored to have been on one of the radar ships.
“I have no qualms about it,” he said. “Like I said, it was a different time, different place and what we did was vital to this country. There were eight ships on the East Coast and eight ships on the West Coast doing the exact same thing for 10 years.”
Contact: 609-272-7210
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!