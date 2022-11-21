Mike Suazo, 7th Grade, Our Lady Star of the Sea Regional School

I am thankful for my family and my friends. I am thankful that they are there with me.

I am thankful for my teachers and school because they have taught me a lot of things.

I am thankful for the Mighty Writers and the staff.

I am thankful for my video games because they keep me entertained.

I am thankful for bikes and parks because I love using my bike and going to the park with my friends.

I am thankful for my house and my bed and my couch and my tv because that is how I like to relax.