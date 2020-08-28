TE
Gesicki finished his Southern career with 103 catches for 1,817 yards and 16 touchdowns. He led the Rams to the 2013 South Jersey Group V final as a junior. Gesicki excelled at Penn State. The Miami Dolphins selected him in the second round of this year’s NFL draft.
