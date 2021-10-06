Mike Adams

Major-league team: Philadelphia Phillies
Years: First season
2021 stats: 44 games, 2-2, 4.35 ERA, 47. 2/3 innings, 42 strikeouts between high single-A Jersey Shore BlueClaws and triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs.
Career stats: 44 games, 2-2, 4.35 ERA, 47. 2/3 innings, 42 strikeout.
High school: Holy Spirit
Just the facts: Adams was signed as a free agent in January following a tryout in Philadelphia. Adams is co-owner of Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville.
