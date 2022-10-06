Mike Adams

High school: Holy Spirit
Organization: Philadelphia Phillies
Who he played for: Lehigh Valley IronPigs (AAA), Reading Fightin Phils (AA)
Minor league stats: 39 games, 7-1, 5.54 ERA, 63 1/3 innings, 59 strikeouts, one save
Season highlight: The 28-year-old righty, in just his second minor league season, went 3-0 with a 2.53 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings over seven appearances in May with Reading, the best month of his season.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
