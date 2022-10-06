 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mike Adams

Holy Spirit High School graduate Mike Adams greets Double-A Reading Fightin Phils fans in April.

High school: Holy Spirit

Organization: Philadelphia Phillies

Who he played for: Lehigh Valley IronPigs (AAA), Reading Fightin Phils (AA)

Minor league stats: 39 games, 7-1, 5.54 ERA, 63 1/3 innings, 59 strikeouts, one save

Season highlight: The 28-year-old righty, in just his second minor league season, went 3-0 with a 2.53 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings over seven appearances in May with Reading, the best month of his season. 

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

