Mikayla Jones

What was your experience like as a committee head for Interact Club? I’m a committee head, so my job is to find people to come in and speak. Last year, before the pandemic, we had someone come in who was Ms. New Jersey and she spoke on her community service activities. We had people come in and speak about ways we can help our community. We had someone come in and speak about different ways we can help different communities by doing toy drives and doing book drives. We had someone come in and speak about kids who were in the foster care system, and they brought in suitcases. So we all brought different items to put into the bags so that they (foster children) can feel comforted when they’re being taken our of their homes, which can be a really scary time for them. So, it’s all about giving back to the community.