Mikayla Jones

Community/school activities Captain of cross country and track teams in winter and spring; committee head of Interact Club; Spanish Club member; Sister Speak member; volunteer at Tween Tech, which helps younger children get involved in STEM activities
Post high school plans Attend Rowan University and study civil engineering
Career goals Follow in her uncle’s footsteps and become a professional civil engineer
Why is it important young people become leaders in their community? it is important for young people to become leaders in our community because that’s who the next generation looks up to, and it’s important to be positive role models to show them what they can become.
What was your experience like as a committee head for Interact Club? I’m a committee head, so my job is to find people to come in and speak. Last year, before the pandemic, we had someone come in who was Ms. New Jersey and she spoke on her community service activities. We had people come in and speak about ways we can help our community. We had someone come in and speak about different ways we can help different communities by doing toy drives and doing book drives. We had someone come in and speak about kids who were in the foster care system, and they brought in suitcases. So we all brought different items to put into the bags so that they (foster children) can feel comforted when they’re being taken our of their homes, which can be a really scary time for them. So, it’s all about giving back to the community.
Why do you think it’s important we have more women becoming leaders? It is important for women to become leaders because we are often not heard, and our voices aren’t heard. Attending Our Lady of Mercy Academy, which is an all-girls school, really promotes the idea that as women, we can become anything we want to.
What impact does your urban community have on your desire to lead?The impact that my urban community has on me to become a leader is, I see it everyday, I see people in need. So it really influences me and challenges me to see them and to know what I can do to help.
— Raquelle Gilbert