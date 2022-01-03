Mikaela Shiffrin returns to World Cup after recovering from virus

ZAGREB, Croatia — Mikaela Shiffrin is set to return to the women's World Cup at a slalom on Tuesday, eight days after a positive COVID-19 test that forced her out of two technical races in Austria last week.

Shiffrin had a negative test Monday afternoon before the American's name appeared on the official start list for the race released by the International Ski Federation.

"See you tomorrow, Zagreb," Shiffrin wrote on Instagram.

Shiffrin, who has won the event four times since 2013, will wear bib No. 7. The first run starts at 12:30 p.m. local time; the second run at 4:05 p.m., and this course will be set by Shiffrin's coach, Mike Day.

However, Shiffrin's American teammate, Nina O'Brien, is among a group of racers who will miss Tuesday's race as the coronavirus is increasingly affecting the women's circuit, less than five weeks before the Beijing Olympics.

The group sidelined for Tuesday's race also includes at least three Swiss skiers — Camille Rast, Aline Danioth and Mélanie Meillard — as well as two Austrians, a Norwegian, and an Italian.