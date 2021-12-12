MIDFIELDERS

Jenna O’Neill, Lower Cape May Regional
Shannon Conroy, Southern Regional
Julianna Cannizzaro, Barnegat
Brogan Heilig, St. Joseph Academy
Julia Cooper, Millville
Kamryn Borden, Pinelands Regional
Cadence Conti, Cumberland Regional
Olivia Osborne, Hammonton
