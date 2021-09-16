 Skip to main content
Middletown North (1-0) at Lacey Township (1-0)
6:30 p.m. Friday

Lacey coach Lou Vircillo got career win No. 300 as the Lions opened with a 28-14 win over Brick Township. Lions running back Dominick Perrone carried 21 times for 173 yards and a TD in the win. Brian Haddow ran for 211 yards and two TDs to lead Middletown North past Freehold Township 31-14 two weeks ago.

