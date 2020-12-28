 Skip to main content
Middlesex long-term care resident, nurse receive COVID-19 vaccine; officials say more to follow
Mildred Clements

Mildred Clements, a 103-year-old resident of Roosevelt Care Center in Middlesex County, said she was excited to receive the vaccine and be part of the process in helping return the center to normal. 

 Office of Governor/Provided

State officials have scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Monday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

Appearing for the briefing will be Gov. Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.

It will be livestreamed here.

Earlier in the day, at 9:10 a.m., Murphy and Persichilli, along with CVS Health Regional Director Kat Kingston, are scheduled to mark that start of the COVID-19 vaccination effort for long-term care residents and staff at the Roosevelt Care Center in Old Bridge, Middlesex County.

The first two long-term care vaccine recipients were Roosevelt Care Center resident Mildred Clements and nurse Esther Moodey. 

“Long-term care facilities across New Jersey and the entire nation have been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Murphy said. “Over the past nine months, we have paid an incredible cost, but today is another positive step forward in our fight against this virus. New Jersey’s comprehensive and inclusive vaccination plan prioritizes individuals living in high-risk, congregate settings, such as nursing homes, Veterans Homes, and assisted living residences. We are incredibly grateful to CVS and Walgreens for their work with the Federal Pharmacy Partnership program to ensure that we have the resources to vaccinate and protect our most vulnerable populations.”

Through the Federal Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program, officials already have 291 long-term care facilities scheduled and over 83,000 residents and staff slated to receive vaccinations through the beginning of February 2021, with more sites to be added in the coming weeks, officials said in a news release.

“Throughout this pandemic, the residents and staff of our long-term care facilities have been among the most severely impacted,” Persichilli said. “With the start of this large-scale vaccination effort today, we are continuing to strengthen protections for our most vulnerable populations, along with the staff who have been truly courageous in caring for them.”

So far, Atlantic County has recorded 13,871 cases with 343 deaths and 6,012 reported recovered. Cape May County has recorded 4,110 cases with 134 deaths and 3,510 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 7,130 cases with 198 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

