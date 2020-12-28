Middlesex long-term care resident, nurse receive COVID-19 vaccine; officials say more to follow

Earlier in the day, at 9:10 a.m., Murphy and Persichilli, along with CVS Health Regional Director Kat Kingston, are scheduled to mark that start of the COVID-19 vaccination effort for long-term care residents and staff at the Roosevelt Care Center in Old Bridge, Middlesex County.

“Long-term care facilities across New Jersey and the entire nation have been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Murphy said. “Over the past nine months, we have paid an incredible cost, but today is another positive step forward in our fight against this virus. New Jersey’s comprehensive and inclusive vaccination plan prioritizes individuals living in high-risk, congregate settings, such as nursing homes, Veterans Homes, and assisted living residences. We are incredibly grateful to CVS and Walgreens for their work with the Federal Pharmacy Partnership program to ensure that we have the resources to vaccinate and protect our most vulnerable populations.”