Middle wins 4th straight

Bubba McNeil scored 22 points and was named the game’s most valuable player, as the Middle Township High School boys basketball team beat Franklin 58-48 in an MLK Classic game at Rowan University on Sunday.

McNeil went 6 for 6 from the foul line in the fourth quarter to help clinch the victory.

Jamir McNeil and Matt Barcas each scored 12 for Middle, which won its fourth straight and improved to 7-2.

Other scorers for Middle were Michael Zarfati (2), Devon Bock (8), Anthony Trombetta (2) and Adrian Howell (5).

Bridgeton 56, Penns Grove 54: Bridgeton improved to 5-4 with the win in this MLK Classic game at Rowan University. No other information was available.

Father Judge (Pa.) 57, Holy Spirit 55: Ernest Shelton sank three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, and Jalen Flowers made two shots from beyond the arc in the final eight minutes to propel Father Judge to the win Saturday.

Jahmir Smith scored 14 for Spirit, which fell to 5-3.

Jamil Wilkins, Ky Gilliam and Jayden Llanos each scored 13 for Spirit. Sean Kaned scored two.