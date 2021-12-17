 Skip to main content
Middle Twp. 54 girls , Lower Cape May Reg. 15
Middle Twp. 54 girls , Lower Cape May Reg. 15

Jada Elston scored a game-high 25 for the Panthers (1-0). She sank six 3-point shots. Brianna Robinson scored nine. Izzy Ireland added six points. Mia Elisano (four), Olivia Clark (two), Riley Marrow (two) and Kylie Graham (two) also scored for Middle.

Middle led 24- 11 at halftime

Lindsay Holden led the Caper Tigers with eight points. Brianna Loper scored six.

