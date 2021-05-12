 Skip to main content
Middle Twp. 5, ACIT 4
Garrison Clarke and Michael Adelizzi each singled twice and drove in runs for Middle (5-11). Colin Laughlin finished with two RBIs and hit a triple. Colin Laughlin pitched 6 1/3 innings with nine strikeouts.

Kevin Keil doubled for ACIT (2-10-1). Quinton Klein struck out five in three innings. Wilfredo Lugo pitched four innings, striking out two.​

