Middle Twp. 41, Bridgeton 6 — FINAL

A touchdown from Remi Rodriguez and a field goal from Jerome Licata gave the Panthers (5-2) a 10-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Brian Jauzaitis caught a 26-yard pass from QB Mark Oliver, and Adrian Laboy brought back a 40-yard interception to propel the Panthers to a 24-0 lead early in the second. Gary Harper III put the Bulldogs (0-7) on the board first with 4:56 left in the half with a rushing TD.

Bridgeton;0,6,0,0 – 6

Middle Twp;10,17,7,7 – 41

FIRST QUARTER

M – Rodriguez 43 run (Licata kick good)

M – Licata 36 kick

SECOND QUARTER

M – Oliver 26 pass to Jauzaitis (Licata kick good)

M – Laboy 40 interception return (Licata kick good)

B – Harper III 3 run (two-point conversion failed)

M – Licata 27 kick

THIRD QUARTER

M – Oliver 24 pass to Zarfati (Licata kick good)

FOURTH QUARTER

M – Lombardo 4 run (Licata kick good)

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Breaking News