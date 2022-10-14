Middle Twp. 41, Bridgeton 6 — FINAL

A touchdown from Remi Rodriguez and a field goal from Jerome Licata gave the Panthers (5-2) a 10-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Brian Jauzaitis caught a 26-yard pass from QB Mark Oliver, and Adrian Laboy brought back a 40-yard interception to propel the Panthers to a 24-0 lead early in the second. Gary Harper III put the Bulldogs (0-7) on the board first with 4:56 left in the half with a rushing TD.
Bridgeton;0,6,0,0 – 6
Middle Twp;10,17,7,7 – 41
FIRST QUARTER
M – Rodriguez 43 run (Licata kick good)
M – Licata 36 kick
SECOND QUARTER
M – Oliver 26 pass to Jauzaitis (Licata kick good)
People are also reading…
M – Laboy 40 interception return (Licata kick good)
B – Harper III 3 run (two-point conversion failed)
M – Licata 27 kick
THIRD QUARTER
M – Oliver 24 pass to Zarfati (Licata kick good)
FOURTH QUARTER
M – Lombardo 4 run (Licata kick good)
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo