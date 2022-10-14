Middle Twp. 41, Bridgeton 6 — FINAL

A touchdown from Remi Rodriguez and a field goal from Jerome Licata gave the Panthers (5-2) a 10-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Brian Jauzaitis caught a 26-yard pass from QB Mark Oliver, and Adrian Laboy brought back a 40-yard interception to propel the Panthers to a 24-0 lead early in the second. Gary Harper III put the Bulldogs (0-7) on the board first with 4:56 left in the half with a rushing TD.