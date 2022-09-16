 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Middle Twp. 30, Clayton 26 — FINAL

The Panthers (1-2) picked up their first win of the season after a wild final 90 seconds of play.

With the game tied 18-18, the Panthers took the lead following a fumble recovery by the defense. Mark Oliver scored on a quarterback keeper with 1:30 left to put Middle up 24-18.

Clayton (1-2) tied the game 24-24 on Ian Gannon's 17-yard TD pass to Omari Watson. LJ Connell gave the Clippers the two-point lead on the conversion.

Middle's Remi Rodriguez returned the ensuing kickoff for the TD to give Middle the 30-26 lead. The Panthers' defense got an interception to end the game.

Jerome Licata's field goal and Rodriguez's TD run gave the Panthers a 10-0 lead in the first quarter. Michael Zarfati's 15-yard TD pass from Oliver put the Panthers up 18-6 heading into halftime.

Clayton tied it up in the third quarter. Elijah Rivera scored his second TD of the game, and Watson scored from 63 yards out to make it 18-18.

Middle Twp.;10 8 0 12—30

Clayton;0 6 12 8—26

FIRST QUARTER

MT—Licata field goal

MT—Rodriguez 5 run (Licata kick)

SECOND QUARTER

C—Rivera 2 run (conversion failed)

MT—Zarfati 15 pass from Oliver (2-point conversion).

THIRD QUARTER

C—Rivera 1 run (conversion failed)

C—Watson 63 run (kick failed)

FOURTH QUARTER

MT—Oliver run (conversion failed)

C—Watson 17 pass from Gannon (Connell run)

MT—Rodriguez kick return (conversion failed)

Records—Middle 1-2, Clayton 1-2.

Breaking News