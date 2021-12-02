 Skip to main content
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
Coach: Melissa Jastremski (first year)

2021 record: 0-5

What to watch: Many Middle swimmers are underclassmen, including sophomore Brandyn Acevedo, last year’s top scorer. Justin Wen and Carmine Fuscellaro are sophomores and Chase McCray is a junior.

Others include Jordan Severino, Isquian Ruiz and Mase Siorucci.

Jastremski was a Middle assistant for boys and girls swimming last year. As Melissa Randolph, she swam for Wildwood Catholic’s coed team in the late 1990s and was on two Crusaders state Non-Public B championship teams. She graduated in 1999 and swam as a freshman at Towson University. This is her first year as a high school head coach.

“The boys team has three times more on the roster than last year,” Jastremski said. “We have a lot of depth and new incoming freshmen who are ready to compete.”

