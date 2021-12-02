MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

Coach: Melissa Jastremski (first year)
2021 record: 0-5
What to watch: Many Middle swimmers are underclassmen, including sophomore Brandyn Acevedo, last year’s top scorer. Justin Wen and Carmine Fuscellaro are sophomores and Chase McCray is a junior.
Others include Jordan Severino, Isquian Ruiz and Mase Siorucci.
Jastremski was a Middle assistant for boys and girls swimming last year. As Melissa Randolph, she swam for Wildwood Catholic’s coed team in the late 1990s and was on two Crusaders state Non-Public B championship teams. She graduated in 1999 and swam as a freshman at Towson University. This is her first year as a high school head coach.
“The boys team has three times more on the roster than last year,” Jastremski said. “We have a lot of depth and new incoming freshmen who are ready to compete.”
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba