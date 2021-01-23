Middle Township
Coach: John Leahy
Last season’s record: 23-7
2021 prediction: Spoiler
Key players: Kate Herlihy, 5-7, Sr., G; Brynn Bock, 5-9, Sr., F; Brianna Robinson, 5-7, Jr., F; Lynasia Harris, 5-7, Jr., F; Kylie Graham, 5-8, Jr., F; Jada Elston, So., 5-8, F; Mia Elisano, So., 5-9, F.
Outlook: The Panthers are a perennial power but return few veterans this season. Herlihy averaged 14.2 points and three assists last season. She has 1,032 career points. Elston impressed as a freshman last season.
