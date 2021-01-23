 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Middle Township
0 comments

Middle Township

Middle Township

Coach: John Leahy

Last season’s record: 23-7

2021 prediction: Spoiler

Key players: Kate Herlihy, 5-7, Sr., G; Brynn Bock, 5-9, Sr., F; Brianna Robinson, 5-7, Jr., F; Lynasia Harris, 5-7, Jr., F; Kylie Graham, 5-8, Jr., F; Jada Elston, So., 5-8, F; Mia Elisano, So., 5-9, F.

Outlook: The Panthers are a perennial power but return few veterans this season. Herlihy averaged 14.2 points and three assists last season. She has 1,032 career points. Elston impressed as a freshman last season.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News