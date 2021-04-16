Middle Township
Coach: Chris Branigan
2019 record: 5-16
2021 prediction: Rebuilding
Outlook: The Panthers return three starters and will rely on their toughness. Senior designated hitter/pitcher/first baseman Luke Salvo will contribute on the mound and at the plate. Juniors Ryan Gallager (SS) and Owen Hall (2B) will sure up the defense up the middle. Junior pitcher/outfielder Ben Harris is another player to watch.
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today