Middle Township

Outlook: The Panthers are a young team, but most of their starting offensive lineup have been playing since they were freshman. So, that experience will be the strength of the team, assistant coach Freddie Nabb said. The defensive side is less experienced and will look to senior goalie Brandon Rosensteel and senior midfielder Paul Ogden for guidance. Middle also expects senior midfielder Travis McCray, juniors Brett Nabb (midfield), Matt Frame (attack) and Mitch Nichols (defense) and freshman defender Danny Brady to make an impact. Kraus was hired last season.