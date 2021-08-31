 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Middle Township
0 comments

Middle Township

Coach: Nicole Robinson (fourth season)

2020 record: 3-10

Group: S.J. Group I

What to watch: Middle has been working on developing a better front row and serving control. Along with better communication on the court, overall progress and wins should follow. Bethany Vreeland, Tabitha Tobias, Alex Campbell and Arelys Rassi Santiago, who are all upperclassmen and leaders on the team, are key players for the Panthers., especially after losing two seniors to graduation.

"I predict a good season full of individual progress for each player as well as overall progress of the team to build trust and comradery while building love and knowledge of the sport," Robinson said.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Govt-and-politics

New urgency to fix New York's COVID-19 rent relief program

  • Updated

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday she was in talks to call a special session of the state legislature after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the Biden administration's temporary federal ban on evictions, just days ahead of the expiration of the state's own ban Aug. 31.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News