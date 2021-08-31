Middle Township

Coach: Nicole Robinson (fourth season)
2020 record: 3-10
Group: S.J. Group I
What to watch: Middle has been working on developing a better front row and serving control. Along with better communication on the court, overall progress and wins should follow. Bethany Vreeland, Tabitha Tobias, Alex Campbell and Arelys Rassi Santiago, who are all upperclassmen and leaders on the team, are key players for the Panthers., especially after losing two seniors to graduation.
"I predict a good season full of individual progress for each player as well as overall progress of the team to build trust and comradery while building love and knowledge of the sport," Robinson said.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen