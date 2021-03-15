MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

Outlook: The Panthers return an experienced lineup including region qualifiers David Giulian (45-6 last season), Mike Adelizzi (33–12) and Evan Dugan (26-15). Also returning are Alick Killian (30-4), Jayden Matthews (29-14), Adrien LaBoy (28-12), Matt Gariano (24-18) and Matt Sgrignioli (21-23). Wolf said Middle has a tough schedule but is ready for the challenge.

“Every day we get to wrestle is a blessing,” Wolf said. “For the previous 12 years, my teams always take a moment of silence before matches to be thankful for the opportunity that we have to compete. This year, that moment will mean a little more.”