 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
0 comments

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

Coach: Matt Wolf (13th season, 140-135)

Last season’s record: 17-9

Outlook: The Panthers return an experienced lineup including region qualifiers David Giulian (45-6 last season), Mike Adelizzi (33–12) and Evan Dugan (26-15). Also returning are Alick Killian (30-4), Jayden Matthews (29-14), Adrien LaBoy (28-12), Matt Gariano (24-18) and Matt Sgrignioli (21-23). Wolf said Middle has a tough schedule but is ready for the challenge.

“Every day we get to wrestle is a blessing,” Wolf said. “For the previous 12 years, my teams always take a moment of silence before matches to be thankful for the opportunity that we have to compete. This year, that moment will mean a little more.”

Contact Nicholas Huba :

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News