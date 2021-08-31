 Skip to main content
Middle Township
Coach: Mike Hickman (second season)

2020 record: 10-2-2

Group: S.J. Group II

What to watch: After graduating their three top defenders and first-team Press All-Star goalkeeper Brynn Brock, the Panthers will need some faces to step up in the backfield, including senior Abby Ridgway, who is expected to anchor the young defense. Scoring goals shouldn't be an issue as Middle returns juniors Ciara DiMauro and Eva Dimitrov and sophomore Olivia Sgrignoli. McKenna Gregory, who can play multiple positions, is also a key returner.

"With a relatively young defensive back line and new goalkeeper, Brianna Robinson, the Lady Panthers will need some luck to compete for a top spot in the CAL," Hickman said.

