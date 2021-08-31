Middle Township

What to watch: After graduating their three top defenders and first-team Press All-Star goalkeeper Brynn Brock, the Panthers will need some faces to step up in the backfield, including senior Abby Ridgway, who is expected to anchor the young defense. Scoring goals shouldn't be an issue as Middle returns juniors Ciara DiMauro and Eva Dimitrov and sophomore Olivia Sgrignoli. McKenna Gregory, who can play multiple positions, is also a key returner.