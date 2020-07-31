Middle Township

Oct 2: at Clayton

Oct. 9: Schalick

Oct. 16: Pennsville

Oct. 23: at Absegami

Oct. 30: Bye

Nov. 7: at Bridgeton

Thanksgiving: Lower Cape May

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

