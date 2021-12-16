Middle Township
Coach: John Leahy
Last season’s record: 8-1
2021-22 prediction: Spoiler
Key players: Kylie Graham, 5-8, Sr., F; Brianna Robinson, 5-8, Sr., G; Lynasia Harris, 5-7, Sr., F; Jada Elston, 5-8, Jr., G; Mia Elisano, 5-10, Jr., G; Ciara DiMauro, 5-6, Jr., G; Riley Morrow, 5-7, Fr., G; Isabelle Toland, 5-9, Fr., F.
Outlook: Middle graduated several standouts. The Panthers will rely on their defense. Elston is a player to watch. She played as a freshman and averaged a little more than 8 points as a sophomore.
