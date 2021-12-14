Middle Township

Coach: LaMarr Greer
Last season’s record: 2-4
2021-22 prediction: Spoiler
Key Players: Gavin Aftanis, 6-5, Sr., F; Ben Harris, 6-0, Sr., G; Bubba McNeil, 5-9, So., G; Mike Zarfatti, 6-1, So., G; Anthony Trombetta, 5-11, So., G; Jamir McNeil, 6-0, Fr., G; Aydan Howell, 6-0, Fr., G; Troy Billiris, 6-2, So., G.
Outlook: Greer, one of the best players in Cape-Atlantic League history and a 1994 McDonald’s All-American, takes over as coach. The Panthers are talented but young. Bubba McNeil and Zarfatti saw time as freshmen.
