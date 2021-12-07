Coach: Melissa Jastremski (first season)

2021 record: 1-5

What to watch: The Panthers’ top swimmers are seniors Sophia Braun, Sarina Wen and Natali Ilieva. Reilly Deschenes and Sofia Jurusz are key scorers too.

Jastremski, a 1999 Wildwood Catholic graduate, swam for the Crusaders coed team as Melissa Randolph and was on two state Non-Public B boys state championship teams. She swam for Towson University as a freshman. She was a Middle Township assistant for the girls and boys teams last winter, and now takes over both programs.

“We have a lot returning and we do have a lot of freshmen as well who have some swimming experience,” Jastremski said. “We’re working on building up their endurance. We’re looking to break some school records this season and be competitive against the local teams.”

Contact Nicholas Huba: 609-272-7046 nhuba@pressofac.com Twitter @acpresshuba

