MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

Coach: Cassidy Calimer (first season)

2020 record: 2-10

What to watch: Calimer takes over a Panthers program that lost five to graduation. Sarina Wen moves up from second singles to the top spot. Other returnees include Serenity Carlos, Sophia Zheng, Lily Zuzulock, Isabella Paciucco and Rylee McFadden. Others include Sophia Elliot, a senior transfer student, and freshman prospect Fiona Gale.

Calimer played four years for Absegami, including two as first singles, and had a school-record 81 career wins. She played first singles and doubles for Division II Bloomsburg University, and finished up as first singles and doubles at Stockton University this spring.

"We have a couple returnees and some younger players are moving up in the lineup," Calimer said. "I really want to improve the scores from last year and our record. I want our competitiveness to improve."

