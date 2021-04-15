 Skip to main content
Middle Township
Middle Township

Middle Township

Coach: Chris Branigan

2019 record: 5-16

2021 prediction: Rebuilding

Outlook: The Panthers return three starters and will rely on their toughness. Senior designated hitter/pitcher/first baseman Luke Salvo will contribute on the mound and at the plate. Juniors Ryan Gallager (SS) and Owen Hall (2B) will sure up the defense up the middle. Junior pitcher/outfielder Ben Harris is another player to watch.

