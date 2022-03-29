Middle Township

Coach: Megan Russ
Last season’s record: 8-14
2022 prediction: Contender
Outlook: The Panthers return eight starters and several players who have been in the program for three years or more. Senior infielder Grace Thompson returns from shoulder surgery after batting .368 in eight games last season before being injured. Junior infielder Isabella D’Alonzo led last year’s team with a .301 average and 23 RBIs.
