Middle Township

Coach: Megan Russ

Last season’s record: 8-14

2022 prediction: Contender

Outlook: The Panthers return eight starters and several players who have been in the program for three years or more. Senior infielder Grace Thompson returns from shoulder surgery after batting .368 in eight games last season before being injured. Junior infielder Isabella D’Alonzo led last year’s team with a .301 average and 23 RBIs.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
