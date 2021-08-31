 Skip to main content
Middle Township
Middle Township

Coach: Scott Kurkowski (first season)

2020 record: 5-5-1

Group: S.J. Group II 

What to watch: The Panthers lost just four starters from 2020 to graduation, so they have a nice mix of youth and experience. Seniors Austin Carr (midfielder/ forward) and Tommy Carr (defender) and juniors Steven Berrodin (midfielder) and Matthew Sgrignoli (defender) are expected to make an impact this season. Devon Bock, a junior, will be a first-year starter as goalkeeper.

"We want to compete in every match and make a run for the conference title," Kurkowski said.

