Middle Township

Coach: Scott Kurkowski (first season)
2020 record: 5-5-1
Group: S.J. Group II
What to watch: The Panthers lost just four starters from 2020 to graduation, so they have a nice mix of youth and experience. Seniors Austin Carr (midfielder/ forward) and Tommy Carr (defender) and juniors Steven Berrodin (midfielder) and Matthew Sgrignoli (defender) are expected to make an impact this season. Devon Bock, a junior, will be a first-year starter as goalkeeper.
"We want to compete in every match and make a run for the conference title," Kurkowski said.
