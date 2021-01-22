 Skip to main content
Middle Township
Middle Township

Middle Township

Coach: Tom Feraco

Last season’s record: 12-15

2021 prediction: Developing

Key players: John Leahy, 6-4, Sr., F; Jeremiah Camacho, 6-1, Sr., G/F; Gavin Aftanis, 6-4, Jr., F; Michael Zarfati, 6-0, Fr., G; Anthony Trombetta, 5-10, Fr., G; Jermaine McNeil, 5-10, Fr., G.

Outlook: The Panthers are young. Leahy and Camacho are reliable 3-point shooters. Aftanis showed potential as a sophomore. Trombetta, Zarfati and McNeil should each contribute this season. Feraco begins the season with 731 career wins.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
