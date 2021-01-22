Middle Township
Coach: Tom Feraco
Last season’s record: 12-15
2021 prediction: Developing
Key players: John Leahy, 6-4, Sr., F; Jeremiah Camacho, 6-1, Sr., G/F; Gavin Aftanis, 6-4, Jr., F; Michael Zarfati, 6-0, Fr., G; Anthony Trombetta, 5-10, Fr., G; Jermaine McNeil, 5-10, Fr., G.
Outlook: The Panthers are young. Leahy and Camacho are reliable 3-point shooters. Aftanis showed potential as a sophomore. Trombetta, Zarfati and McNeil should each contribute this season. Feraco begins the season with 731 career wins.
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.