Middle Township

Coach: Justin Haworth (first season)
2021 record: 5-13
Outlook: The Panthers only have five seniors on the roster, but the youngest players should improve and help the team earn more wins than last season. Seniors Brett Nabb (midfielder), a first-team Press All-Star who scored 49 goals and had 33 assists in 2021, and Matthew Frame (attack), a second-team All-Star with 43 goals, will be leaders for Middle. Juniors Landon Osmundsen (attack), Ryan Roscoe (defense) and Greg Hrynowski (midfield) are also players to watch.
“I am excited to coach this group of young men and I hope to put them in positions to succeed both on and off the field,” Haworth said.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen