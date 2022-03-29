Middle Township

Outlook: The Panthers only have five seniors on the roster, but the youngest players should improve and help the team earn more wins than last season. Seniors Brett Nabb (midfielder), a first-team Press All-Star who scored 49 goals and had 33 assists in 2021, and Matthew Frame (attack), a second-team All-Star with 43 goals, will be leaders for Middle. Juniors Landon Osmundsen (attack), Ryan Roscoe (defense) and Greg Hrynowski (midfield) are also players to watch.