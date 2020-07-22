The Middle Township Police Department is following the recommendation of the national organizers of National Night Out and postponing the event until the first Tuesday of October, which is October 6, according to a news release from the department.
"Members of the Middle Township Police Department are disappointed, but realize this needs to happen to ensure the safety off all our residents," police said. "We will be releasing more details in the coming weeks for the October 6 event."
“National Night Out enhances the relationship between the residents of Middle Township and law enforcement while bringing a true sense of community," Chief Christopher Leusner said. "Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and residents together under positive circumstances. We look forward to hosting the 2020 National Night Out in October."
