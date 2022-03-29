MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

Outlook: Last season, the Panthers advanced to the South Jersey Group I quarterfinals. Middle returns senior attack Brianna Robinson, a first-team Press All Star last season who led the team with 66 goals to go with 17 assists for 83 points. Senior defender Kylie Graham, a second-team All Star, and Eliza Billingham, Holly Mader, junior midfielder Maddyn McAnaney and sophomore attack Abbie Teefy, all of whom received honorable mentions last year, also return. Senior Mia Slick will start in goal, and Jax Pickering is a promising freshman defender.

"This year's team lays more like a team than any other. All of our attack can and will find the back of the net, our midfield is in the best shape every and our defense is disciplined and focused on minimal fouling. Lastly, we are confident in our last line of defense, our senior goalie and really excited to to work together for a successful season," Prickett said.