Middle Township receives $171,325 in funding to cover COVID-19 related expenses

Middle Township is receiving $171,325 in emergency funding to help reimburse COVID-19 related expenses.
The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA) awarded the Township the full amount for which the municipalities had applied for.
“This is great news for our taxpayers and great work by our CFO and Grants Office,” Mayor Tim Donohue said. “The Township will continue to diligently pursue all funds available to alleviate the real financial burdens imposed as we work to meet the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
