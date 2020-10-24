 Skip to main content
Middle Township police find dead body, South Jersey police using more body cameras and more
Body cameras

Pleasantville police Officer Joe Gamble wears a black body camera clipped to the middle of the front of his vest.

 Molly Bilinski
Middle Township Police Department

Middle Township police and the Cape May County Sheriff's Office are investigating after John Hruska, 36, of Cape May Court House, was found dead Thursday evening in a port-a-potty during a soccer game. The department's preliminary investigation does not suggest foul play, but that he went into the port-a-potty sometime earlier that day, police said.

Longtime Democratic organizer Craig Callaway decided to work for Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, in the general election because of the Democratic Party's poor treatment of a loyal African American party worker, Callaway said this week. The Democratic Party takes African Americans for granted, Callaway said. 

Stockton University hosted eight socially distanced 2020 outdoor commencement ceremonies Friday in Galloway Township. Here is a Press of Atlantic City photo gallery of multiple ceremonies, each featuring about 150 graduates for a total of more than 1,000 students.

Law enforcement agencies in South Jersey are more likely to have body-worn cameras, or BWCs, compared to those in the central and northern parts of New Jersey, state data show. Body-worn cameras aren't going away any time soon, even if they're only one part of the solution to increase accountability and transparency.

Holy Spirit, Ocean City, and Cedar Creek picked up big high school football wins Friday night. 

Ocean City Millville Football

Millville High School football team plays Ocean City, in Ocean City, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

