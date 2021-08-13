Middle Township Police Department

Corporal Phillip Johnson
Terminated:
Demoted:
Suspended: Yes
Number of days suspended: 45
Description: Cpl. Johnson while off duty charged with driving while intoxicated out of state and plead guilty.
Sergeant Joshua Byran
Terminated:
Demoted:
Suspended: Yes
Number of days suspended: 45
Description: Sgt. Bryan was involved in a domestic violence situation in the City of Wildwood where personal property was damaged.
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Nicholas Huba
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.