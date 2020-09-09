Middle Township Committee on Wednesday will vote on the first of several measures planned to slow down traffic around the Martin Luther King Recreation Center in the Whitesboro section of the township.
An ordinance to create a four way stop at the intersection of Main and George streets would slow traffic coming off of RT 9, headed west toward the Recreation Complex, according to a news release from the township. Further safety measures would include traffic calming striping, additional signage, solar-powered digital speed monitors, no parking directly in front of the center and two asphalt speed tables.
Speed tables are mid-block traffic calming devices that raise the entire wheelbase of a vehicle to reduce its traffic speed, officials said. Speed tables are longer than speed humps and flat-topped, with a height of 3-3.5 inches and a length of 22 feet. Plans call for two speed tables, one to the east and one to the west of the center's entrance.
“We look forward to getting this important roadway safety initiative underway,” Mayor Tim Donohue said. “Making folks more aware of the need to proceed with caution and just slow down around all of our recreation facilities is an ongoing priority for township Committee.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.