Middle Township officials on Wednesday announced the cancellation of the 2020 Harvest Festival, citing public health and financial concerns.
Officials had been considering a scaled-down event, but drastically reducing the number of vendors and attractions would make the event financially unsustainable, according to a news release fromt he township.
“As with all our events, we worked hard to find a safe and sensible strategy for putting on the Harvest Festival during this Public Health State of Emergency,” Mayor Tim Donohue said. “With the plan we’ve used the last several years, the event paid for itself. A smaller event, at risk of being cancelled due to the ever-changing state of COVID-19 restrictions, would be a financial risk to our taxpayers that we can not afford in this challenging economic environment.”
Officials will work to develop some alternative events for the fall, more inline with the current restrictions on large crowds.
"Sadly, this is the times we live in,” said Committeeman Jim Norris, who oversees Recreation and Special Events. “We regret the necessity of this decision, but public safety has to come first. We look forward to restarting our Harvest Fest tradition, even bigger and better in 2021.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.