Middle Township Harvest Festival

Middle Township Harvest Festival

Middle Township officials on Wednesday announced the cancellation of the 2020 Harvest Festival, citing public health and financial concerns.

Officials had been considering a scaled-down event, but drastically reducing the number of vendors and attractions would make the event financially unsustainable, according to a news release fromt he township.

“As with all our events, we worked hard to find a safe and sensible strategy for putting on the Harvest Festival during this Public Health State of Emergency,” Mayor Tim Donohue said. “With the plan we’ve used the last several years, the event paid for itself. A smaller event, at risk of being cancelled due to the ever-changing state of COVID-19 restrictions, would be a financial risk to our taxpayers that we can not afford in this challenging economic environment.”

Officials will work to develop some alternative events for the fall, more inline with the current restrictions on large crowds.

"Sadly, this is the times we live in,” said Committeeman Jim Norris, who oversees Recreation and Special Events. “We regret the necessity of this decision, but public safety has to come first. We look forward to restarting our Harvest Fest tradition, even bigger and better in 2021.”

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Load comments